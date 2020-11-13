Structured Cabling Market worth $13.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Structured Cabling Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Solution Type, Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Structured Cabling Market is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2020 to USD 13.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, rising trend of data center convergence, and growing investments in communication infrastructure.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199394143

Product segment held the largest share of the structured cabling market in 2019

The structured cabling market has been segmented based on solution type into product, service, and software, which are required to establish and maintain the overall network infrastructure. The product segment, which comprises the hardware to set-up the network in the structured cabling system, accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Structured cabling products such as cables, communication outlets, racks & cabinets, and others are widely used in residential & commercial, IT & telecommunications, and other verticals to set up the communication & IT network infrastructure.

Category 6 cable type held the largest share of the structured cabling market in 2019

Category 6 cable type is currently holding the largest share in the structured cabling market. This cable is defined in TIA/EIA-568-B and provides a significant improvement in performance over category 5 and category 5e. Cat-6 cables can support speeds of up to 10 Gbps, but can only do so for up to 55 meters, which makes them relatively long Ethernet cables.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Structured Cabling Market"

112 – Tables

64 – Figures

183 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=199394143

North America is leading the market for structured cabling in 2019

North America held the largest share in the structured cabling market in 2019. The growing demand for IP-based video surveillance systems & access control systems, the expanding network of intelligent transport systems, and the higher penetration rate of smart homes are some of the factors driving the growth of the structured cabling market. Moreover, the presence of several key players in North America with a broad structured cabling product portfolio for various industries is supporting the growth of the regional market.