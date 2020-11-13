Limestone Bank Introduces Redesigned Website & Improved Digital Experience

Limestone Bank is excited to announce the successful launch of the new LimestoneBank.com . The complete redesign is part of the Bank’s continued efforts to bring innovative banking services to its customers. The new website provides an improved digital experience for both customers and prospective customers alike.

Limestone Bank launches new website, LimestoneBank.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The website refresh includes a renewed focus on access to mobile and online banking which provides a secure and convenient way for customers to manage their accounts remotely. Limestone Bank is also proud to announce the expansion of a new service: Curbside Banking, which allows customers that prefer to visit a banking center to conduct a number of transactions from the safety and comfort of their car. This service is now available at seven of Limestone’s banking center locations, with more locations to come in the future. For more information about curbside banking services as well as a list of participating locations, visit LimestoneBank.com/Curbside-Banking.

John T. Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Limestone Bank, knows that improving the digital experience was a crucial next step in the Bank’s growth, saying, “this year has been filled with challenges and hardship for both individuals and businesses but despite all that has changed this year, the need for efficient access to banking services will always remain true, maybe now more than ever. It is our commitment to our customers to adapt to meet their needs.”

Limestone Bank is positioned to continue its ongoing efforts to modernize the traditional banking experience, without abandoning the foundation of community and service the Bank is known for. “It is our commitment to grow with our customers and their ever-evolving needs to ensure that we are providing the exceptional service our customers expect from us—whether that’s an in-person appointment, curbside, on our website, or via one of our many digital banking tools and services,” says Taylor.

Learn more about Limestone Bank’s personal and commercial banking products and services by visiting LimestoneBank.com today.

For more information, please contact Morgan Tiemann at MTiemann@LimestoneBank.com.

About Limestone Bank, Inc.

Limestone Bank is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank, wholly owned by Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) which operates banking centers in 14 counties throughout the Commonwealth. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and commercial banking products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005118/en/