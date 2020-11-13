Trio-Tech Reports First Quarter Results

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased 30% to $6,841,000. This compares to total revenue of $9,823,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue in each of the Company’s operating segments — manufacturing, testing services, and distribution — decreased in this year’s first quarter versus the same period of last fiscal year, primarily reflecting the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Overall gross margin decreased to $1,518,000, or 22% of revenue, compared to $2,252,000, or 23% of revenue, for the first quarter last fiscal year.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 9% to $1,845,000, or 27% of revenue, compared to $2,030,000, or 21% of revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The operating loss for this year’s first quarter was $327,000. This compares to operating income of $222,000 for the same quarter a year ago.

Total other income was $174,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $42,000 for the same quarter last year. Other income for this year’s first quarter included government assistance of $142,000 for Trio-Tech’s Singapore and Malaysia operations to mitigate the adverse impact on the business from the pandemic. There was no such assistance in the same quarter last year.

The net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $8,000, or $0.00 per share. This compares to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $273,000, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 was $25,538,000, or $6.93 per outstanding share, compared to $25,146,000, or $6.84 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2020. There were approximately 3,685,555 and 3,673,055 common shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, "The global Covid-19 pandemic had a dramatic impact on Trio-Tech’s first quarter performance. While we posted a small net loss in this difficult operating environment, our significant accomplishments include improvements in gross margins in the manufacturing and distribution segments and positive cash flow for the quarter. As the pandemic has yet to run its course, we will continue to adjust operating expenses wherever possible to insure Trio-Tech’s future success.”

About Trio‑Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2020 2019 Manufacturing $ 2,625 $ 3,317 Testing services 2,954 4,390 Distribution 1,258 2,099 Real estate 4 17 6,841 9,823 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 1,937 2,555 Cost of testing services rendered 2,322 3,191 Cost of distribution 1,047 1,807 Cost of real estate 17 18 5,323 7,571 Gross Margin 1,518 2,252 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 1,660 1,788 Selling 111 190 Research and development 75 76 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 ) (24 ) Total operating expenses 1,845 2,030 (Loss) Income from Operations (327 ) 222 Other Income (Expenses) Interest expenses (37 ) (68 ) Other income, net 211 110 Total other income 174 42 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (153 ) 264 Income Tax Expense (7 ) -- (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax (160 ) 264 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (6 ) (1 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (166 ) 263 Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest (158 ) (10 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to Trio-Tech International (8 ) 273 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: (Loss) Income from continuing operations, net of tax (5 ) 274 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (3 ) (1 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ (8 ) $ 273 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.00 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.00 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 3,686 3,673 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 3,766 3,690

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Net (loss) income $ (166 ) $ 263 Foreign currency translation, net of tax 640 (563 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) 474 (300 ) Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (122 ) 9 Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 596 $ (309 )

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,849 $ 4,150 Short-term deposits 6,678 6,697 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,745 5,951 Other receivables 905 998 Inventories, net 1,872 1,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 417 482 Total current assets 20,466 20,200 Deferred tax assets 276 247 Investment properties, net 699 690 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,135 10,310 Operating lease right-of-use assets 819 944 Other assets 1,738 1,609 Restricted term deposits 1,695 1,660 Total non-current assets 15,362 15,460 TOTAL ASSETS $ 35,828 $ 35,660 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ -- $ 172 Accounts payable 2,024 2,590 Accrued expenses 3,549 3,005 Income taxes payable 360 344 Current portion of bank loans payable 425 370 Current portion of finance leases 224 231 Current portion of operating leases 425 477 Current portion of PPP loan 121 54 Total current liabilities 7,128 7,243 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,956 1,836 Finance leases, net of current portion 394 435 Operating leases, net of current portion 394 467 Income taxes payable 385 430 PPP loan, net of current portion -- 67 Other non-current liabilities 33 36 Total non-current liabilities 3,162 3,271 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,290 10,514 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,685,555 and 3,673,055 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 11,458 11,424 Paid-in capital 3,369 3,363 Accumulated retained earnings 8,028 8,036 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 1,747 1,143 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity 24,602 23,966 Non-controlling interest 936 1,180 TOTAL EQUITY 25,538 25,146 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 35,828 $ 35,660

