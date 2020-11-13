 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Proudly Supports Patients’ Access to Innovative Cell Therapy Treatments and Research Through Passage of Proposition 14

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, strongly endorses the recent passing of Proposition 14 in California. This bill will enhance patients’ access to groundbreaking stem cell therapy treatments by authorizing the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) the ability to fund up to $5.5 billion in grants to support therapeutic development, medical research, and facilities based on stem cell technologies. This initiative builds upon the success of Proposition 71, which issued approximately $3 billion for the funding of stem cell research and led to important medical advances, including functional cures in some patients receiving cell therapy treatments. The development of Lineage’s OPC1 oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy for the treatment of acute spinal cord injury (SCI), was one of the first clinical trials supported by CIRM and has showed durable and encouraging results in some patients.

“At Lineage, the patients and their families inspire us to advance cell therapy products and this recent approval of Proposition 14 ensures that access to cutting edge cell-based therapies can continue from companies like ours,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “Cell therapy has the ability to make a profound impact on millions of lives and the passage of Proposition 14 reflects California’s serious commitment to supporting innovative local companies through the expensive and time-consuming process required to discover and test new cell-based therapies and will drive further innovation in stem cell development and research. Of note, our clinical study of OPC1 for the treatment of acute spinal cord injury was one of the first cell therapy clinical trials supported by CIRM under Prop 71. It was tremendously meaningful for some of our patients’ success stories to be featured in the Prop 14 campaign this year, along with others who have experienced life-changing benefits from stem cell therapy innovation in California. We are extremely thankful to CIRM for their partnership and valuable contributions, not only to Lineage, but also for other companies working in this exciting and rapidly growing field. We believe that all three of our clinical-stage programs could be considered for future grant funding under this new initiative.”

