WomensFashionWholesale.com Releases A New Collection of Wholesale Women’s Pants and Tops and Looks to Create One of the Most Expansive Selections of Wholesale Women’s Fashion

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WomensFashionWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has released a collection of new wholesale women’s fashion pieces that includes wholesale women’s pants, women’s tops and sweaters as well as other apparel selections in various categories. This new collection of wholesale women’s fashion pieces is part of an ongoing product expansion with the intent to develop one of the largest wholesale women’s fashion apparel collections in the United States.

WomensFashionWholesale.com is dedicated to provide a comprehensive selection of wholesale women’s fashion to small and mid-size businesses in a unified shopping experience. It can be difficult for businesses to source women’s wholesale fashion given the fractured nature of the industry. Over the next few weeks and months, WomensFashionWholesale.com will continue to expand its product mix such as wholesale dresses, activewear, women’s swimwear and more. BRAVADA intends to continue to develop WomensFashionWholesale.com into one of the largest wholesale providers of women’s apparel for home based, small and medium sized businesses in the USA.

WomensFashionWholesale.com allows its customer to shop its entire wholesale catalog in single units as opposed to packs of 6, 8 or 10. Traditional wholesale fashion providers operating today require that customers purchase styles in larger lots creating significant inventory risk for their customers. WomensFashionWholesale.com helps minimize inventory risk by allowing shoppers to purchase exactly what they need without the forced purchased of colors or sizes they may not want.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates’ online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

