 

WomensFashionWholesale.com Releases A New Collection of Wholesale Women’s Pants and Tops and Looks to Create One of the Most Expansive Selections of Wholesale Women’s Fashion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:44  |  49   |   |   

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WomensFashionWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has released a collection of new wholesale women’s fashion pieces that includes wholesale women’s pants, women’s tops and sweaters as well as other apparel selections in various categories. This new collection of wholesale women’s fashion pieces is part of an ongoing product expansion with the intent to develop one of the largest wholesale women’s fashion apparel collections in the United States.

WomensFashionWholesale.com is dedicated to provide a comprehensive selection of wholesale women’s fashion to small and mid-size businesses in a unified shopping experience. It can be difficult for businesses to source women’s wholesale fashion given the fractured nature of the industry. Over the next few weeks and months, WomensFashionWholesale.com will continue to expand its product mix such as wholesale dresses, activewear, women’s swimwear and more. BRAVADA intends to continue to develop WomensFashionWholesale.com into one of the largest wholesale providers of women’s apparel for home based, small and medium sized businesses in the USA.

WomensFashionWholesale.com allows its customer to shop its entire wholesale catalog in single units as opposed to packs of 6, 8 or 10. Traditional wholesale fashion providers operating today require that customers purchase styles in larger lots creating significant inventory risk for their customers. WomensFashionWholesale.com helps minimize inventory risk by allowing shoppers to purchase exactly what they need without the forced purchased of colors or sizes they may not want.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates’ online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WomensFashionWholesale.com Releases A New Collection of Wholesale Women’s Pants and Tops and Looks to Create One of the Most Expansive Selections of Wholesale Women’s Fashion BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WomensFashionWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has released a collection of new wholesale women’s fashion pieces that includes wholesale women’s pants, women’s tops and sweaters as well …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity