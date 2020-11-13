Ideal Power to Present at Fall 2020 Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced that it will virtually meet with investors at the following Fall 2020 investor conferences:



Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – The 11 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – The Benchmark Company 9th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

A copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation is available on the company’s website. To schedule a one-on-one, please contact your Craig-Hallum or Benchmark representative.