 

Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the “Company” or “Avricore”) announces it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $626,000. The Company will issue 6,360,000 units at $0.10 per unit and will pay finders fees totaling $22,500 and issue 225,000 finders warrants. Insiders participated in the aggregate amount of $55,000 for 550,000 units. Placement proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes. 

“Despite a very challenging year, our company continues to march down the field in a positive way and we are really pleased to not only be able to raise capital, but also raise it at a premium,” said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. “While the decision horizon for some investors is further out than this first group, we are confident in the enthusiasm and momentum we have to close out the balance.”

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.15 per common share provided that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on any stock exchange or quotation system on which the common shares are then listed or quoted is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of fifteen (15) consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the warrants to a date that is not less than ten (10) business days from the date notice is given. The Company may pay finders fees of up to 5% cash and 5% finders warrants on a portion of the placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.
The Private Placement securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Contact:

Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com 
www.avricorehealth.com 

About Avricore Health Inc.
Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company's goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Avricore Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the “Company” or “Avricore”) announces it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $626,000. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...