 

Amfil Technologies Inc. Announces Purchase Order for Another GRO3 Antimicrobial System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN) is pleased to announce a follow up sale from the GRO3 JV.  Virdi, LLC has purchased its third and largest GRO3 EcoPrO3 Antimicrobial system.  Virdi sells the proprietary Vessl closure, beverage manufacturing equipment, and other packaging materials primarily to beverage manufacturers in the cannabis industry. 

As announced last year when the initial two antimicrobial systems were purchased by Virdi, LLC., an LOI and an exclusive supply agreement was entered into which would provide for up to eight (8) additional EcoPrO3 Antimicrobial Systems to be purchased and supplied to Virdi, LLC.

The first two EcoPrO3-10SS Ozone Side Stream Systems were integrated into customers’ facilities for the purposes of providing an all-natural sanitization and anti-microbial solution throughout the production process. The EcoPrO3-10SS exclusively utilizes aqueous functionality compared to the EcoPrO3 GRO3 60 system which utilizes an aqueous and gaseous combination. The EcoPrO3-20SS processes all liquids in the formulations prior to their products being prepared and packaged for consumption. 

GRO3 is pleased to announce that the units were successfully installed and integrated into the production process and the results exceeded expectations. Furthermore, a follow up order has now been received from Virdi, LLC. for the largest unit to date and incorporates GRO3’s new proprietary ozone system manufactured completely in-house.  The EcoPrO3 system provides complete process water pre-filtration and antimicrobial treatment to ensure the final product meets and exceeds the highest food safety standards while maintaining quality, flavor, and potency.

“Amfil Technologies shares our same dedication to providing equipment to enable the manufacture of fresh, healthy and innovative beverage products,” said Aaron Harris, COO for Virdi. The VesslTM closure is a key piece of advanced technology in the most innovative beverages. The technology consists of a nitrogen-pressurized, patented bottle closure system that protects contents without the need of artificial preservatives. The VesslTM system pressurizes the mix inside, keeping the beverage shelf-stable until ready to consume. As a result, the liquid has high bioavailability, which leads to a faster high – usually within only 15 minutes.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amfil Technologies Inc. Announces Purchase Order for Another GRO3 Antimicrobial System Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN) is pleased to announce a follow up sale from the GRO3 JV.  Virdi, LLC has purchased its third and largest GRO3 EcoPrO3 Antimicrobial system.  …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...