Amfil Technologies Inc. Announces Purchase Order for Another GRO3 Antimicrobial System

As announced last year when the initial two antimicrobial systems were purchased by Virdi, LLC., an LOI and an exclusive supply agreement was entered into which would provide for up to eight (8) additional EcoPrO3 Antimicrobial Systems to be purchased and supplied to Virdi, LLC.

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN) is pleased to announce a follow up sale from the GRO3 JV. Virdi, LLC has purchased its third and largest GRO3 EcoPrO3 Antimicrobial system. Virdi sells the proprietary Vessl closure, beverage manufacturing equipment, and other packaging materials primarily to beverage manufacturers in the cannabis industry.

The first two EcoPrO3-10SS Ozone Side Stream Systems were integrated into customers’ facilities for the purposes of providing an all-natural sanitization and anti-microbial solution throughout the production process. The EcoPrO3-10SS exclusively utilizes aqueous functionality compared to the EcoPrO3 GRO3 60 system which utilizes an aqueous and gaseous combination. The EcoPrO3-20SS processes all liquids in the formulations prior to their products being prepared and packaged for consumption.

GRO3 is pleased to announce that the units were successfully installed and integrated into the production process and the results exceeded expectations. Furthermore, a follow up order has now been received from Virdi, LLC. for the largest unit to date and incorporates GRO3’s new proprietary ozone system manufactured completely in-house. The EcoPrO3 system provides complete process water pre-filtration and antimicrobial treatment to ensure the final product meets and exceeds the highest food safety standards while maintaining quality, flavor, and potency.

“Amfil Technologies shares our same dedication to providing equipment to enable the manufacture of fresh, healthy and innovative beverage products,” said Aaron Harris, COO for Virdi. The VesslTM closure is a key piece of advanced technology in the most innovative beverages. The technology consists of a nitrogen-pressurized, patented bottle closure system that protects contents without the need of artificial preservatives. The VesslTM system pressurizes the mix inside, keeping the beverage shelf-stable until ready to consume. As a result, the liquid has high bioavailability, which leads to a faster high – usually within only 15 minutes.