 

New Study Finds Psychedelic Treatments More Effective than Typical Antidepressant Medications

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “On the Trail of Better Therapeutics for Depression.”

Earlier this month, an article in the journal JAMA Psychiatry reported the remarkable findings of a study featuring the hallucinogen psilocybin. During the study, 27 patients received two doses of psilocybin on different days and also received about 11 hours of psychotherapy; half the participants began treatment immediately while the other half began treatment eight weeks later. The research team observed that the treatment had an effect “more than four times greater” than the typical antidepressant medications... .

The JAMA report noted that additional research and study on all aspects psilocybin is warranted, and Cybin Inc. has already made significant strides. Earlier this year, Cybin entered into a feasibility agreement with IntelGenx Corp. for the development of an orally dissolving film for the delivery of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin. This could become a groundbreaking advancement not just for the delivery psilocybin therapeutics but also for more effective treatments of mental disorders.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships. For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com.

