 

Conduent and APPLY Synergies Team Up to Drive Better Business Performance through “Moments of Need” Learning

Building adaptive workforces that create constant value through strategic learning ecosystem

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced it has become the first and only preferred affiliate of APPLY Synergies, a strategic consulting firm that specializes in helping learning organizations design, develop and measure effective learning and performance support strategies. This affiliate relationship with APPLY Synergies allows Conduent access to proprietary methodology and tools to deliver the right learning content at the right time of need for its global clients across a wide range of industries.

APPLY Synergies’ 5 Moments of NeedTM methodology enables learning while people perform their jobs – so employees can access training when they need it most, keeping pace with today’s fast-changing business dynamic and workforce. The solution significantly reduces the time, effort and cost to on-board, re-board, train and re-skill employees.

"Conduent has shown itself to be a true leader and reliable partner in the Learning and Development industry,” said Bob Mosher, chief learning evangelist and CEO, APPLY Synergies. “The synergies between our 5 Moments of Need Methodology and their breadth of learning services makes for a powerful and unique collaboration that helps support and drive true business performance in a new and innovative way.”

A Modern Learning Approach
Companies are facing significant challenges in the marketplace from the most recent issue of COVID-19 to the accelerated speed of change in business. While formal learning is still an essential component of a company’s learning strategy, employees need to learn new or more skills and apply those skills to perform their jobs. In order to adapt to new situations, employees also need to solve problems or change their approach that may not be able to wait for formal training. Together, APPLY Synergies' methodology and Conduent's reach will enable more companies and employees to benefit from fast, accessible learning – exactly at the moment of need.

“The evolution of the modern business environment demands that companies continually find the most innovative and efficient ways to educate and elevate their employees,” said Leo Blankenship, Vice President and General Manager, Workforce Enablement Services at Conduent. “Our collaboration with APPLY Synergies will enable us to bring the latest learning solutions to our clients, to help them build educated, nimble and more productive workforces.”

