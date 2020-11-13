 

Greenwich Biosciences to Present Analysis of Three Clinical Studies of Nabiximols for People with Multiple Sclerosis Related Spasticity at the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) Annual Assembly

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

- Results from analysis of three Phase 3 clinical studies showed statistically significant improvement in spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis

- Treatment with nabiximols seen in this analysis was not associated with increased muscle weakness or a notable change in preferred walking speed

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwich Biosciences, U.S. subsidiary of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, will present data from an analysis of three Phase 3 clinical trials of nabiximols in spasticity among persons with multiple sclerosis (MS) at the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) Virtual Annual Assembly. The research will be presented live during the November 14 Research Spotlight session on Neurological Rehabilitation. The analysis showed that the statistically significant improvement in spasticity observed with nabiximols in all three trials was not accompanied by an increase in muscle weakness or decrease in preferred walking speed.

“Between 60 and 90 percent of people with multiple sclerosis report experiencing spasticity; and muscle weakness can be a serious side effect with current anti-spasticity medications,” said Francois Bethoux, MD, Director of Rehabilitation Services, The Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and a consultant to GW Pharmaceuticals. “Muscle weakness in MS is more than feeling weak; it represents genuine difficulty in moving and can make even daily activities like walking and dressing challenging. We are encouraged that the data from these trials showed that nabiximols not only improved patient-reported spasticity but also did not appear to increase muscle weakness or negatively affect preferred walking speed.”

Data from three randomized, placebo-controlled trials of nabiximols (GWMS0106, GWSP0604, and SAVANT) conducted in Europe were analyzed to assess the relationship between measures of spasticity and muscle strength in lower extremities or walking speed. Spasticity was evaluated using the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) in all three trials, muscle strength using Motricity Index (MI) in GWMS0106 and GWSP0604, and mobility using timed 10-Meter Walk Test (10MWT) in GWSP0604 and SAVANT. All three trials enrolled persons with MS-related spasticity inadequately managed by current medications.

