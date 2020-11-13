 

Pinnace Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

ALTAVISTA, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: PPBN), the one-bank holding company for First National Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share on November 10, 2020, payable December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020.

The $0.14 per share cash dividend is equal to the $0.14 dividend paid last quarter and marks the thirty-third consecutive quarter a dividend has been declared. Pinnacle previously released its third quarter 2020 earnings on November 6, 2020.

“Pinnacle is pleased to be able to provide a consistent quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share to its shareholders for 2020,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank.   Mr. Hall further commented, “While net income through nine months of 2020 has declined as compared to the same time period of 2019, it is primarily due to higher noninterest expense associated with strategic growth initiatives including our recently completed merger with Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. Our current operating environment presents many challenges and uncertainties due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, however, we remain pleased with Pinnacle’s overall performance and how the Company is positioned for the future.”

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst, and the Cities of Lynchburg, Danville and Charlottesville. The Company has a total of seventeen branches with two located in the Town of Altavista in Campbell County, where the Bank was founded. Other branch locations include three additional branches in Campbell County, one branch in the Town of Amherst in Amherst County, three branches in the City of Lynchburg and one branch in Bedford County. Seven additional branches were acquired through the Company’s merger with Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc., including four in the City of Danville and three in Pittsylvania County. The Company also operates a loan production office located in Charlottesville. The Company plans to open another branch at the Graves Mill Plaza in Forest during 2021. First National Bank is in its 112th year of operation.

