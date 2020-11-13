Summary of AS Tallinna Sadam webinar

On 13 November 2020, AS Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and CFO / Member of the Management Board Marko Raid presented the results of the Group for Q3 and 9 months of 2020.



AS Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinar can be followed up here and the presentation in English language is available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/ .

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallinna Sadam

m.zirel@ts.ee



