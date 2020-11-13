 

Washington Prime Group to Present at REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that CEO and Director Lou Conforti and CFO Mark Yale will present during Nareit’s REITworld 2020 virtual investor conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

To access the Company’s live audio webcast, registration is required through the REITworld Virtual Environment, using the registration link available here. Registration is complimentary. Registrants can access the REITworld agenda here. An audio replay will be available through the same link approximately two hours after the live presentation until the end of the REITworld virtual investor conference.

In addition, an audio replay of the webcast will be available approximately a week after REITworld on the investor relations section of the Washington Prime Group website at www.washingtonprime.com.

An accompanying investor presentation will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Washington Prime Group
 Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

