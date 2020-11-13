 

Friendly Hills Bank Reports Third Quarter Results

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank (the “bank”) (OTCBB: FHLB) reported results for the third quarter of 2020.

For the nine month period ending September 30, 2020, the bank reported net income of $622,000 or $0.31 per diluted share of common stock. This figure includes a $150,000 provision for loan losses. The bank reported net income of $933,000 (including a $50,000 gain on securities sold) or $0.48 per diluted share of common stock for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the bank reported total assets of $236.3 million, a 47% increase from $160.2 million as of September 30, 2019. The bank’s loan portfolio, net of unearned income, increased 36% from $102.9 million as of September 30, 2019, to $139.9 million as of September 30, 2020. This figure includes $47.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. The portfolio remains diversified with $79.0 million or 56% in Commercial & Industrial Loans to local businesses (including $23.7 million in Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans), $37.7 million or 27% in Commercial Real Estate Loans to investors and $20.3 million or 14% in Residential Real Estate Loans to investors. The bank has an additional $20.0 million in unfunded loan commitments.

The bank’s overall deposit base has increased 33% in the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, from $119.8 million as of September 30, 2019, to $159.6 million as of September 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits remain a substantial part of the deposit base (48%), increasing from $53.5 million as of September 30, 2019, to $75.9 million as of September 30, 2020. During the same time period, interest-bearing deposits increased from $66.4 million as of September 30, 2019, to $83.7 million on September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $20.1 million and the bank’s total risk-based capital ratio was 20%, significantly exceeding the “well-capitalized” level of 10% prescribed under regulatory requirements. The bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity as well as available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

“The company continues to maintain strong liquidity as the significant increases in deposits from earlier in the year remain sustainable,” commented Jeffrey K. Ball, Chief Executive Officer. “We have been able to serve this larger deposit base with control of our operating expenses and sufficient capital well above regulatory guidelines to handle the associated growth. Opportunities to invest that additional liquidity have been more challenging given market conditions and our desire to control risk exposure. This has resulted in reduced margins while asset quality remains strong as we continue to monitor market conditions and the needs of our client base. We still expect interest rate margins to be compressed for the foreseeable future. Contributing to this margin compression are the Paycheck Protection Program loans which accrue interest at just 1.00% and we are working diligently with those borrowers to submit their forgiveness applications to the Small Business Administration in an effort to accelerate the repayment of those low earning assets. We are proud of the work we have done under that CARES Act program to get the money into our local economy as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Company Profile:
Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area. The bank is headquartered in Whittier, California with an additional branch office in Santa Fe Springs, California. For more information on the bank, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

Forward Looking Statements:
The numbers in this press release are unaudited. Statements such as those regarding the anticipated development and expansion of Friendly Hills Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the bank's performance, including its ability to generate loan and deposit growth, changes in interest rates, and regulatory matters.


Friendly Hills Bank
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
             
    9/30/20   12/31/19   9/30/19
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 2,076     $ 3,203     $ 5,309  
Interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions     61,506       20,855       9,821  
Cash and Cash Equivalents     63,582       24,058       15,130  
Investment securities available-for-sale     22,767       32,778       34,436  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     2,000       0       0  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock     2,632       2,705       2,705  
Loans, net of unearned income     139,888       93,988       102,912  
Allowance for loan losses     (1,464 )     (1,332 )     (1,525 )
Net Loans     138,424       92,656       101,387  
Premises and equipment, net     896       313       578  
Bank Owned Life Insurance     4,815       4,730       4,702  
Deferred tax asset     65       19       305  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,154       1,175       1,003  
Total Assets   $ 236,335     $ 158,434     $ 160,246  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Deposits            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 75,881     $ 54,281     $ 53,472  
Interest-bearing deposits     83,707       63,932       66,370  
Total Deposits     159,588       118,213       119,842  
Borrowed Funds     55,670       20,531       20,551  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,015       644       993  
Total Liabilities     216,273       139,388       141,386  
Shareholders’ Equity            
Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized:            
2,006,393 shares issued and outstanding as of 9/30/20
     15,958       15,958       15,958  
1,997,993 shares issued and outstanding as of 9/30/19                        
Additional paid-in-capital     1,553       1,470       1,454  
Accumulated earnings     2,282       1,660       1,490  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     269       (42 )     (42 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     20,062       19,046       18,860  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 236,335     $ 158,434     $ 160,246  
             
Book Value Per Share   $ 10.00     $ 9.53     $ 9.44  


Friendly Hills Bank
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
         
    For the nine   For the nine
    months ended   months ended
    9/30/20   9/30/19
Interest Income   $ 4,330     $ 4,632  
Interest Expense     576       478  
Net Interest Income     3,754       4,154  
Provision for Loan Losses     150       0  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses     3,604       4,154  
                 
Noninterest Income     440       379  
Noninterest Expense     3,193       3,280  
Non-Recurring Items     0       50  
Income before Provision for Income Taxes     851       1,303  
(Provision) Benefit for Income Taxes     (229 )     (370 )
Net Income   $ 622     $ 933  
         
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.31     $ 0.48  


Contacts:
Jeffrey K. Ball (President & CEO)
Viktor Uehlinger (EVP & CFO)
(562) 947-1920


