Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Brichmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.42 EUR 16416.00 EUR
3.42 EUR 684.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.4200 EUR 17100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63568  13.11.2020 

Diskussion: warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?
Wertpapier


warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?