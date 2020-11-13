New Voya Financial Post-Election Study Finds Almost Eight in 10 Americans Feel “Kindness” Is Most Important Personal Value

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today, on World Kindness Day, results of a new, post-election study* that found the majority of Americans feel kindness is the most important personal value an individual should exhibit — with almost eight in 10 of those polled (78%) ranking kindness as the highest in a list of personal values.

Fairness (71%)

Justice (67%)

Ethics (63%)

Diversity (47%)

The Voya study also found that, in addition to being kind, 96% of those polled would like to see more kindness in the future. And nearly all Americans (97%) agree acts of kindness can help make the world a better place.

“I could not think of a better message to share on World Kindness Day than to join the vast majority of Americans in emphasizing just how important it is to be kind to one another,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “Being kind every day is not just the right thing to do for each other — being kind fosters a shared, community spirit of respect and inclusion that can lift up society.”

Mixed feelings now — but unity moving forward

Voya’s research shows Americans have varied feelings in the wake of the 2020 election. Specifically, those polled say they are:

Optimistic (48%)

Uncertain (36%)

Worried (28%)

Disappointed (23%)

Energized (22%)

Overwhelmingly, though, Voya found that — regardless of how people may be feeling right now — Americans feel the need to come together. More than nine in 10 (94%) of those polled expressed this sentiment.

A world of kindness … in the workplace and beyond

Among the study’s key findings is how important people feel about “kindness” as a core operating principle for companies. Specifically, 93% of those polled said they want to work for a company that supports spreading kindness. That same level of importance is stressed in financial services, as 93% of respondents felt companies in the industry should take a stand on treating all Americans with respect and kindness.

In addition, 80% of those polled said corporate philanthropy is one way that a company can demonstrate its commitment to acts of kindness. Further, nine in 10 Americans (90%) said it is important for companies to encourage employee kindness through charitable gift matching, paid volunteering opportunities and other programs.

“Voya and its employees share a commitment to the communities in which we live and work — and to enhancing the lives of people around the world,” said Martin, referring to ways in which the company is promoting a brighter, kinder future. Those efforts include the Voya Cares program; Voya’s kindness campaign, in collaboration with 9-year-old Lily Allison and singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey; the impact of Voya’s employee volunteerism and charitable giving; and employee donation gift matching from Voya Foundation.