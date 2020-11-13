 

New Voya Financial Post-Election Study Finds Almost Eight in 10 Americans Feel “Kindness” Is Most Important Personal Value

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today, on World Kindness Day, results of a new, post-election study* that found the majority of Americans feel kindness is the most important personal value an individual should exhibit — with almost eight in 10 of those polled (78%) ranking kindness as the highest in a list of personal values.

Rounding out the top five values ranked by those polled are:

  • Fairness (71%)
  • Justice (67%)
  • Ethics (63%)
  • Diversity (47%)

The Voya study also found that, in addition to being kind, 96% of those polled would like to see more kindness in the future. And nearly all Americans (97%) agree acts of kindness can help make the world a better place.

“I could not think of a better message to share on World Kindness Day than to join the vast majority of Americans in emphasizing just how important it is to be kind to one another,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “Being kind every day is not just the right thing to do for each other — being kind fosters a shared, community spirit of respect and inclusion that can lift up society.”

Mixed feelings now — but unity moving forward

Voya’s research shows Americans have varied feelings in the wake of the 2020 election. Specifically, those polled say they are:

  • Optimistic (48%)
  • Uncertain (36%)
  • Worried (28%)
  • Disappointed (23%)
  • Energized (22%)

Overwhelmingly, though, Voya found that — regardless of how people may be feeling right now — Americans feel the need to come together. More than nine in 10 (94%) of those polled expressed this sentiment.

A world of kindness … in the workplace and beyond

Among the study’s key findings is how important people feel about “kindness” as a core operating principle for companies. Specifically, 93% of those polled said they want to work for a company that supports spreading kindness. That same level of importance is stressed in financial services, as 93% of respondents felt companies in the industry should take a stand on treating all Americans with respect and kindness.

In addition, 80% of those polled said corporate philanthropy is one way that a company can demonstrate its commitment to acts of kindness. Further, nine in 10 Americans (90%) said it is important for companies to encourage employee kindness through charitable gift matching, paid volunteering opportunities and other programs.

“Voya and its employees share a commitment to the communities in which we live and work — and to enhancing the lives of people around the world,” said Martin, referring to ways in which the company is promoting a brighter, kinder future. Those efforts include the Voya Cares program; Voya’s kindness campaign, in collaboration with 9-year-old Lily Allison and singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey; the impact of Voya’s employee volunteerism and charitable giving; and employee donation gift matching from Voya Foundation.

Seite 1 von 2
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Voya Financial Post-Election Study Finds Almost Eight in 10 Americans Feel “Kindness” Is Most Important Personal Value Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today, on World Kindness Day, results of a new, post-election study* that found the majority of Americans feel kindness is the most important personal value an individual should exhibit — with almost eight …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Voya Financial Advisors Enhances Digital Experience to Help Improve Retirement Outcomes
12.11.20
Caregiving in a COVID-19 World: Voya Financial Study Finds the Special Needs Community Facing Heightened Challenges During the Global Pandemic
10.11.20
Voya Provides Greater Financial Wellness Support to Individuals with New Budgeting Tool
10.11.20
Voya Investment Management Hires Founding Partners and Acquires the Technology of G Squared Capital
04.11.20
Voya Financial Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
30.10.20
Voya Honors Hiawassee, Georgia Teacher with First-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award
29.10.20
Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
29.10.20
Aylwin B. Lewis Joins Voya Financial Board of Directors
29.10.20
Voya Financial Expects New Solar Energy System at Chandler Facility to Provide More than 663,600 Kilowatt-Hours of Clean, Renewable Energy in First Year
28.10.20
Voya Honors Ogdensburg Teachers with Third-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award