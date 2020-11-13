 

Domo Webinar to Feature Expert Analyst on Growing Trend of Data Commercialization

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it will be hosting a webinar featuring Forrester Principal Analyst Jennifer Belissent, PhD, and Domo’s Chris Haleua to discuss how organizations can leverage data commercialization opportunities to unlock more value from their business data.

The webinar will take place on Monday, November 16, at 11:00 a.m. MT. To register for the “Explore Data Commercialization Opportunities: A Guide to Taking Your Data to Market” webinar, visit here.

Digital transformation initiatives have created a wealth of valuable data. A typical use of this business data focuses on data monetization, either as cost savings from operational insights or as revenue growth from customer insights. The next step of data usage, data commercialization, takes that business data to market, and extends its use to business partners or customers in the form of a data-derived product or value-added service. In fact, 54% of companies commercialize their data in some form, up from 32% in 2016.*

Join Domo’s webinar featuring Forrester to:

  • Learn about best practices in data commercialization across industries;
  • Explore potential use cases for data/insights products and services;
  • Understand relevant product design methodologies, pricing strategies, partnership models, and organizational structures; and,
  • Discuss the implications for taking data to market, and how to socialize the opportunity with potential stakeholders.

To learn more about how Domo has helped more than 1,800 industry-leading, innovative and disruptive companies drive more value from their business data inside and outside their organizations, visit Domo’s customer page.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

*According to Forrester Analytics “Business Technographics Data And Analytics Survey, 2016 & 2020”

