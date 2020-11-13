Domo Webinar to Feature Expert Analyst on Growing Trend of Data Commercialization

The webinar will take place on Monday, November 16, at 11:00 a.m. MT. To register for the “Explore Data Commercialization Opportunities: A Guide to Taking Your Data to Market” webinar, visit here .

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it will be hosting a webinar featuring Forrester Principal Analyst Jennifer Belissent, PhD, and Domo’s Chris Haleua to discuss how organizations can leverage data commercialization opportunities to unlock more value from their business data.

Digital transformation initiatives have created a wealth of valuable data. A typical use of this business data focuses on data monetization, either as cost savings from operational insights or as revenue growth from customer insights. The next step of data usage, data commercialization, takes that business data to market, and extends its use to business partners or customers in the form of a data-derived product or value-added service. In fact, 54% of companies commercialize their data in some form, up from 32% in 2016.*

Join Domo’s webinar featuring Forrester to:

Learn about best practices in data commercialization across industries;

Explore potential use cases for data/insights products and services;

Understand relevant product design methodologies, pricing strategies, partnership models, and organizational structures; and,

Discuss the implications for taking data to market, and how to socialize the opportunity with potential stakeholders.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

