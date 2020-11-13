Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020. Louden is scheduled to present at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku web site at http://ir.roku.com.