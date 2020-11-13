 

Alnylam Reports Positive Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of ALN-AGT, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Hypertension

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today positive interim data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of ALN-AGT, a subcutaneous investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting liver-expressed angiotensinogen (AGT) for the treatment of hypertension. Results were presented in a poster presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, taking place virtually from November 13 – 17, 2020.

Data presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions are from the ongoing Phase 1 study of ALN-AGT with a data cut-off date of September 16, 2020. The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose (SAD) study, evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity of ALN-AGT in patients with mild or moderate hypertension, who were either treatment naïve or had discontinued other anti-hypertensive medications. Patients (N=60) had a mean age of 52 years (range 35 – 65) and a mean baseline 24-hour systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) of 139 (standard deviation [SD] +/- 8) millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) and 86 (SD +/- 7) mm Hg, respectively. Patients were enrolled in ascending dose cohorts of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg or 200 mg ALN-AGT (N=12 per cohort; 2:1 randomization of ALN-AGT:placebo).

Compared to placebo, patients treated with ALN-AGT experienced dose-dependent reductions in serum AGT — the sole precursor of all angiotensin peptides, including the potent vasoconstrictor angiotensin (Ang) II. In the 200 mg dose cohort, the mean reduction (+/- standard error [SE]) of AGT at 8 weeks was 94.9 +/- 1.6 percent. Reductions of more than 90 percent persisting through 12 weeks after single doses of 100 or 200 mg were observed, with up to 97.6 percent AGT knockdown at 200 mg. The durability of AGT knockdown supports the potential for once quarterly dosing and possibly even less frequent dosing.

Suboptimal blood pressure (BP) control is the most common attributable risk factor for cardiovascular disease and cerebrovascular disease, and a leading cause of chronic kidney disease progression. In the Phase 1 study, lowering of BP was observed concomitantly with AGT knockdown, with a greater than 10 mm Hg reduction of mean 24-hour SBP observed at Week 8 in cohorts receiving doses of 100 or 200 mg, as measured by ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM). At 200 mg, mean BP reductions (+/- SE) at 8 weeks were 11.0 +/- 2.4 mm Hg for systolic and 7.7 +/- 1.1 mm Hg for diastolic BP. Maximum reductions up to 19.0 mm Hg and 12.3 mm Hg were observed in SBP and DBP, respectively.

