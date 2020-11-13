 

Litchfield Hills Research Initiates Analyst Coverage of USA Equities Corp. (USAQ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 15:15  |  38   |   |   

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), and its wholly owned subsidiary Medical Practice Income, a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, is proud to announce today, equity research firm, Litchfield Hills Research LLC released its first analyst coverage report on USAQ, rating the Company a "Buy" under its three-tiered (buy-hold-sell) rating system, with a target price of $5.00 per share.

As of the end of its last trading day, USAQ's shares closed at $.62 per share.

"We are pleased Litchfield Hills Research initiated research and analyst coverage of USAQ. Litchfield has shown a keen interest in our digital and virtual medicine technologies and will continue to cover our company in the future," said Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp.

Litchfield Hills Research adheres to FINRA standards for quality and objectivity. The Litchfield Hills Research Department certifies its report is compliant with FINRA research rules 2241, 3110. Litchfield’s price target, financial models, peer comparisons, and investment thesis are developed without input from management of the company, and they perform their own USAQ due diligence.

The research report is MiFID II compliant and is classified as minor non-monetary benefit under MiFID II. It is accessible on Bloomberg, FactSet, NASDAQ, NYSE Connect, S&P Cap IQ, Thomson Reuters (Refinitiv) and 12 other platforms around the globe. It will be posted to the research firm’s website http://www.hillsresearch.com/current-research/

About USA Equities Corp (OTCQB: USAQ)

On December 20, 2019 USA Equities Corp entered into and consummated a share exchange with the former stockholders of Medical Practice Income, Inc. (MPI), a Florida corporation. As a result of the Share Exchange, MPI became our wholly-owned-subsidiary. We are focused on value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company’s intellectual properties, products and information service portfolio is directed towards prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principle objectives are to develop proprietary software tools, devices, and approaches, providing more granular, timely, and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address todays obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease population and is located in West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.MedicalPracticeIncome.com/discover.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘targets’, ‘expects’, or ‘intends’ and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements have not been based solely on historical facts but on USA Equities Corp current expectations about future events and results. You should consider that as such statements relate to future matters, they are subject to various inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations described in the forward-looking statement. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that USA Equities Corp makes, including, but not limited to, the risk that software development and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, the risk that costs required to continue our Software as a Service (SaaS) or to expand our operations will be higher than anticipated and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by USA Equities Corp with the SEC on February 21, 2020. Except where required by law, USA Equities Corp. has no intention to update or revise forward looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this presentation. None of USA Equities Corp Directors, Consultants, or any other person named with their consent in this presentation can assure you that any forward-looking statement or result expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement will be achieved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Keith Pinder
Landon Capital
(404) 995-6671
kpinder@landoncapital.net

USA Equities Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Litchfield Hills Research Initiates Analyst Coverage of USA Equities Corp. (USAQ) West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), and its wholly owned subsidiary Medical Practice Income, a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
“Medical Practice Income a subsidiary of USA Equities Corp (USAQ), Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with MedScience Research Group”