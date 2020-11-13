 

Waturu Holding A/S – change in the board of directors

Company annoucement nr. 47
Fredericia, November 13th. 2020

Board member Jes Nordentoft, has chosen to resign from the board per. 25.11.2020.

The company has chosen not to re-occupy the position with a new board member for the remaining period until the
company´s general meeting.

"I resign from the board of directors for personal reasons and wish the company all the best" - says Jes Nordentoft.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption
for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major
shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.


Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:

Websites:
www.waturu.com
www.aquaturu.com
www.watgenmedical.com 

Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents
Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/



























