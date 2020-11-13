Waturu Holding A/S – change in the board of directors

Company annoucement nr. 47

Fredericia, November 13th. 2020

Board member Jes Nordentoft, has chosen to resign from the board per. 25.11.2020.



The company has chosen not to re-occupy the position with a new board member for the remaining period until the

company´s general meeting.



"I resign from the board of directors for personal reasons and wish the company all the best" - says Jes Nordentoft.

About Waturu Holding A/S



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or

treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption

for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major

shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.