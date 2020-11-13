Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 16, 2020

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:40 pm ET

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:40 am ET (2:40 pm GMT)



The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days.