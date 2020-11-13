 

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 16, 2020
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:40 pm ET
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:40 am ET (2:40 pm GMT)

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


Disclaimer

