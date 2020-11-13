 

Sumo Logic Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 31 after market close on Monday, December 7th, 2020. The company will host a conference call on the same day beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) to discuss quarterly financial results and business highlights.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 from the United States or (201) 689-8560 internationally and reference the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available for approximately two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialling (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the recording passcode 13713250. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc., (Nasdaq: SUMO), is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Investor Relations Contact
Paul Thomas                                                
Sumo Logic                                                
pthomas@sumologic.com
(650) 214-3847

Media Contact
Melissa Liton                                                
Sumo Logic                                                
mliton@sumologic.com                                
(650) 814-3882                                        


