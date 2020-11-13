Cassava Sciences Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as joint bookrunning manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) (the “Company” or “Cassava Sciences”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. The Company is offering 9,375,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $8.00 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering, excluding the exercise of the underwriter’s option, if any, of approximately $75.0 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering-related expenses. Assuming the full exercise of the underwriter’s option, gross proceeds would be approximately $86.3 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock in the offering to fund a Phase 3 clinical program of sumifilam, the Company’s lead drug candidate, in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, for research and development for the Company’s product candidates and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237452) relating to the public offering of such securities, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 27, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on May 5, 2020. The offering may be made only by a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.