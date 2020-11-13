ISG to Publish Report Examining Enterprise Service Management and ServiceNow Ecosystem Markets

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Enterprise Service Management – Tools and Services, scheduled to be released in February. The report will cover a range of consulting services and tools for enterprise-wide service management, and evaluate partners of ServiceNow, one of the leading workflow-enabled service management software solutions. The study also will examine providers of managed application services focusing on operational support for enterprise service management applications.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of enterprise-wide service management solutions that help enterprises manage their suppliers.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will help enterprise customers understand the complex ESM landscape, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprise service management providers help customers improve their service strategies and roll out tools that enhance efficiency, performance and service delivery,” he said. “This study will help customers find the provider that’s the best match for their ESM needs.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 190 technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce seven quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the enterprise service management space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The seven quadrants that will be covered are:

ESM Consulting & Transformation Services, addressing providers of consulting services to change the business. The providers in this quadrant help enterprises improve their service philosophies and strategies. They also help customers expand their existing IT services into enterprise services by extending processes across organizational boundaries.

ESM Implementation and Integration Services, covering providers highly specialized in integrating ESM tools into customers’ existing application landscape. The services include configuration and implementation, integration within the customer’s system landscape, data migration and go-live support.

ESM Tools Providers, including providers that offer software that delivers capabilities to create defined services for enterprise-wide use. While offering customer-specific workflow design capabilities for different business functions, the tools also ensure data integrity across different organizations, access control, and provide escalation procedures and other automated service functions.

ESM Managed Services Providers, covering providers that offer managed services for maintenance and support functions, including monitoring, remote support, centralized management of ESM applications, data quality management, data security and compliance. The capability to provide these services for large enterprise customers, in the context of global reach and complex application landscapes, is part of the assessment.

ServiceNow Consulting Services, addressing providers of consulting services that help customers prepare for the use of workflow-driven service management and transform their operations to make the most of their ServiceNow investment. Providers must demonstrate the ability to use reference models and assessments to understand customer maturity and challenges, as well as a broad understanding of present and future technical capabilities.

ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services, covering providers highly specialized in implementing ServiceNow, including integration with other software tools and platforms, as well as ongoing maintenance of the installed solution.

ServiceNow Managed Services Providers, covering the capability of providers to offer managed services for maintenance and support functions, including monitoring, remote support and centralized management of the Now Platform, including the workflows and applications that run on this platform. Maintenance, data quality management, data security and compliance are considered when evaluating providers in this quadrant.

The report will cover the global enterprise service management market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany and Brazil. ISG analysts Lutz Peichert, Florian Scheibmayr and Arjun Das will serve as authors.