CN Named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020   

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) proudly announced today that it has once again been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers (2021) by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

This award recognizes CN’s commitment to provide exceptional employee programs and workplace policies. In particular, its commitment to supporting communities through its pioneering employee and pensioner-run Community Fund, which has raised more than $18.5 million since 2010 for Canadian charities, was highly regarded. CN’s focus on employee health through the Employee and Family Assistance Program and access to Telemedicine was also acknowledged.

“I am very proud and honoured that CN has, once again, been ranked as one of Canada’s Top employers. This recognition belongs to every CN railroader who delivers excellent service safely and with great passion. I want to thank them for the important part they play in CN’s continuing success.”

- Dorothea Klein, Senior Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer at CN

This award follows being named one of Montreal’s Top 100 employers and one of Canada’s best diversity employers for four years in a row.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts  
Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

