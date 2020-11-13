 

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Retires Over 551 Million Common Shares

San Diego, CA, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: TSNP) (“Tesoro”) Corporate Secretary, Jeffrey Hinshaw, announced today that the company is retiring 551,669,335 million common shares that Tesoro President, Brian Foote, agreed to surrender without consideration. These shares were acquired by Mr. Foote from the previous Tesoro President for value received from Mr. Foote. These stock transactions will soon be represented in reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

With the retirement of these shares, the number of Tesoro common shares issued and outstanding is reduced to 3,996,709,773. This should be reflected by the Transfer Agent on the company’s OTC Markets profile page shortly.

As previously announced on November 12, 2020, Tesoro has agreed to merge with Humbl, LLC a global payments and financial services network.

About Humbl

The mission of HUMBL and HUMBL Hubs is to deliver high quality, low cost digital payments and financial services. The HUMBL network was designed to disrupt entrenched regional banks, wire services and roadside finance providers in emerging markets such as Latin America, Caribbean, Asia and Africa to help reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for customers.

HUMBL maintains offices in San Diego (HUMBL - North America), Mexico (HUMBL – Latin America), Miami (HUMBL – Caribbean and Africa), and Singapore (HUMBL – Asia Pacific and Oceania Region) and has created a global network of regional affiliates, who stand ready to implement sales and marketing programs in these corridors.

The HUMBL Mobile App delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. HUMBL provides greater access and portability than US only mobile wallet providers, such as Venmo and Zelle.

For those customers without a smartphone, HUMBL Hubs will allow participating merchants to deliver contactless payments, text ordering and money services across the full pyramid of end-users in these markets.

“We didn’t build HUMBL for the 450 million digital customers using Apple Pay, but for the 7 billion people for whom money has a totally different set of global pathways, access points and cost structures,” according to the CEO of HUMBL, Brian Foote.

The HUMBL corporate website features global brand videos, product tours, market research, white papers and network architecture at www.HUMBLpay.com.Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

