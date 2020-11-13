NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets Highlighted at AHA 2020 with Presentations of Analyses Demonstrating Significant Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL-C) Lowering vs. Placebo in Phase 3 Study Subgroups

- Significant mean reduction of 26.5% in LDL-C with bempedoic acid vs. placebo in pooled analysis of people who cannot tolerate statins 1 -

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced results of pooled data from four of the company’s Phase 3 trials were presented at the virtual American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020 (AHA 2020). Both analyses demonstrated significant lowering of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) by NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets by week 12 in specific subgroups, including people who cannot tolerate statins and females, compared to placebo.

“Women are half of the population, and nearly 10 million patients in the U.S. with high LDL-C levels are not on statins due to tolerability issues,3 yet these groups have been underrepresented in previous medical research,4” said Ashley Hall, Chief Development Officer for Esperion. “Our goal at Esperion is lipid management for everybody, and these analyses show significant LDL-C efficacy and acceptable safety for NEXLETOL in these subgroups.”

In “Efficacy and Safety of Bempedoic Acid in Patients Who Cannot Tolerate Any Dose of a Statin: Pooled Analysis from Phase 3 Clinical Trials,” (Abstract #P2139) data from a subgroup of more than 580 patients not receiving any dose of a statin showed a significant mean reduction of 26.5% (p< 0.001) in LDL-C by week 12 with NEXLETOL vs. placebo. NEXLETOL was generally well tolerated, with treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) comparable across the bempedoic acid and placebo groups.1

The poster “Efficacy and Safety of Bempedoic Acid by Sex: Pooled Analyses From Phase 3 Trials” (Abstract #P742) showed NEXLETOL significantly lowered LDL-C at week 12 in both sexes compared with placebo for a pooled population of more than 3,600 patients across four studies. LDL-C lowering was numerically greater in females compared with males across both pools of the study: The placebo-corrected mean reduction was 27.7% for females vs. 22.1% for males (interaction p value=0.079) in the statin-intolerant pool, and 21.2% for females vs. 17.4% for males (interaction p value=0.044) in the pool of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASVCD) and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who were receiving background maximally tolerated statin. Bempedoic acid was generally well tolerated by both sexes.2