 

DGAP-News Europastry is committed to using sustainable wheat

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 15:15  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: Europastry / Key word(s): Sustainability
Europastry is committed to using sustainable wheat

13.11.2020 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Europastry is committed to using sustainable wheat

The company wants to lead the transformation of the baking sector to fight climate change by using 100% sustainable raw materials. Europastry aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 36%, its water consumption by 28% and its gas consumption by 8% by 2021. The company currently uses only electricity from renewable sources

Barcelona, Spain

Europastry, a global leading baked goods company, is convinced that, to fight climate change, the future of food has to be sustainable. So, the company is implementing actions that will allow to transform the baking sector and make it even more sustainable. This is a sector in which sustainability is closely linked to good practices in the planting, growing and milling of grains (70% of the CO2 emissions come from wheat planting and growing).
One of these is the commitment to using 100% sustainable flours. What does this mean? The implementation of good practices with local farmers, the use of certified seeds, reduced use of fertilizers, crop rotation and field-to-table traceability. To identify the products made on this basis, Europastry has created the "Responsible Flours" seal. In fact, today the company is already harvesting 5,300 hectares under these principles, and it is committed to expanding this to 20,000 hectares by 2025.
But its commitment doesn't stop there. Europastry wants to be involved in the sustainable transformation of the planet and, to do so, it has set important targets for 2021: reducing carbon footprint by 36%, water consumption by 28% and gas consumption by 8% with respect to this year.
This sustainable transformation is based on company mission. In the words of Jordi Gallés, the Executive President of Europastry: "All the actors in the food chain have to collaborate and do their part to ensure that the planet is inhabitable for our children. What will coming generations say about us if we go beyond the point of no return when we still have the means to avoid it? Together with our suppliers and customers, we want to lead this change".

About Europastry
Europastry is a global leading baked goods company. Founded in 1987, it has established itself as one of the most expert and state-of-the-art baked goods companies in the sector of frozen dough for bread, rolls, pastries and snacks. With 22 production plants and 26 sales offices the world, Europastry is currently present in more than 70 countries. In 2019, Europastry reached 851 million euros in turnover and launched more than 400 new products to the market.
www.europastry.com

 

Contact Details

Europastry Communication Department

+34 900 118 888


13.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1148108  13.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148108&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Europastry is committed to using sustainable wheat DGAP-News: Europastry / Key word(s): Sustainability Europastry is committed to using sustainable wheat 13.11.2020 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Europastry is committed to using sustainable wheat …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erweitert Produktionskapazität auf 6 GW und steigert Produktion und Umsatz
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE bestätigt den Erhalt des Prüfungsberichts der koreanischen Kartellbehörde zum ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten ...
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of Continental AG Appoints Nikolai Setzer as New Executive Board Chairman
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
DGAP-News: Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt ...
EQS-News: Relief, with Partner NeuroRx, Announces Enrollment of 150 Patients in Phase 2b/3 Trial of ...
Titel
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...