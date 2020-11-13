 

T-Mobile Kicks Off #CaptureKindness Campaign to Help Feeding America Give 15 Million Meals and Take Back 2020 With a Magenta Wave of Positivity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 15:19  |  30   |   |   

Love and connection are at the heart of who T-Mobile is, and this Giving Season it’s pretty clear we ALL need more of both! So, starting on World Kindness Day (Nov. 13) through Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1) and ending on Dec. 4, 2020, the Un-Carrier is inviting everyone to #CaptureKindness through social media posts and T-Mobile Tuesday clicks — and help Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief nonprofit, deliver millions of meals to people facing food insecurity.

As Feeding America estimates up to 50 million families are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a critical need this holiday season. So, T-Mobile is stepping up with its biggest donation goal to date to support Feeding America’s mission to end hunger — 15 million meals — and they’re asking customers, fans and employees to join them. Here’s how:

  • For every act of kindness shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #CaptureKindness (Nov. 13, 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020), T-Mobile will donate $10 (equivalent to 100 meals) to Feeding America, up to $1 million (or up to 10 million meals). From donations to charity, checking in with an elderly neighbor, or paying for a stranger’s coffee… every good deed counts!
  • On Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020), for each customer that clicks on the Feeding America donation option in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, the company will donate $1, up to $500,000. With each dollar equaling 10 meals to Feeding America, this is ANOTHER opportunity to donate 5 million more meals!
  • To keep track of this big magenta wave of positivity, T-Mobile unveiled a special page that features a custom-built Kind-O-Meter that illustrates just how many people are sharing the love across the country!

“2020 has been filled with a lot unexpected challenges, important milestones and big moments — and through it all, T-Mobile has been there for our customers as a reliable and consistent lifeline to the world. Now we want to help end this year on a high note and spread some goodness and positivity — just what everyone needs! We love the idea of people coming together to #CaptureKindness, using their devices to share goodwill and love, and giving back to those in our communities who need it most right now,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “I can’t wait to see that Kind-0-Meter tick up and up every single day with photos, posts and likes!”

“After the year we’ve had, we could all use some extra compassion in our lives. And like T-Mobile is showing, we can also spread some love to those who need it most. Fifty million Americans facing food insecurity is a sharp increase from last year’s 34.5 million, so I want to say thank you to T-Mobile for helping us finish the year by bringing more meals — and kindness — to more hungry families across the country,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

But the goodness doesn’t stop there. Because T-Mobile employees are passionate about giving back to their communities, the T-Mobile Foundation is giving each employee $20 to contribute to a charity of their choice, AND matching employees’ personal donations 2:1 (up to $750,000, and up to $4,000 per employee) from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Be sure to watch http://www.tmobilecapturekindness.com/ this holiday season!

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Nov. 13, 2020 through Dec. 4, 2020: Minimum donation of $100,000.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile Kicks Off #CaptureKindness Campaign to Help Feeding America Give 15 Million Meals and Take Back 2020 With a Magenta Wave of Positivity Love and connection are at the heart of who T-Mobile is, and this Giving Season it’s pretty clear we ALL need more of both! So, starting on World Kindness Day (Nov. 13) through Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1) and ending on Dec. 4, 2020, the Un-Carrier is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Farfetch Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity