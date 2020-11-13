 

Thermal Interface Materials Market worth $4.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 15:30  |  88   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, others), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Thermal Interface Materials Market size is estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%. The thermal interface materials market is witnessing high growth owing to increasing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, growing LED market, and increasing use of TIMs in end-use industries.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13483121 

Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermal Interface Materials Market"

203 – Tables
75 – Figures
231 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermal-interface-material-market-13483121.html 

Silicone is the largest and fastest-growing chemistry segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, and others. Silicone is largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its superior properties such as temperature variation stability, vibration & shock resistance, stability to mechanical stress, and resistance to chemical attack. This factor is driving the demand for cotton in the thermal interface materials market.

Greases & adhesives is the largest type segment of the thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of type into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, and others. Greases & adhesives is largest type owing to the easy to use and its increased use in various applications such as mobile phones, PCs, server CPUs, engine & transmission control modules, memory modules, power conversion equipment, and others.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thermal Interface Materials Market worth $4.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide), Type (Greases & adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, others), Application (Computers, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PortAventura World announces that the entire resort is carbon-neutral
Natura &Co significantly outperforms global CFT market in Q3 with strong sales growth and margin ...
HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University ...
Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic ...
DJI's Latest AGRAS T20 Drone Makes Agricultural Spraying Easier, Smarter And Safer
Huawei's Ken Hu: 5G Creates New Value for Industries and New Growth Opportunities
Japanese nutritionists highlight the benefits of olive oil consumption in athletes' diets to ...
Adagio Medical Raises $42.5 Million In Series E Financing
ICT International European operation is now ready to offer their Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 ...
AuBit announces 400,000,000 Freeway Token investment worth US$3.2m by GreenBank portfolio company
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods