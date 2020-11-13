Cooper Tire to Donate 10,000 Toy Vehicles to Toys for Tots this Holiday Season

In addition to making a cash gift to Toys for Tots, the Cooper Foundation is donating 10,000 miniature cars, trucks and other vehicles that will be distributed through Toys for Tots to children in need across the United States.

Cooper Tire Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, today announced it has selected Toys for Tots as its national charity for the 2020 holiday season. Toys for Tots is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with the mission of providing happiness and hope to disadvantaged children nationwide during the holiday season.

“This holiday season will look and feel different for many families this year, and the need for assistance will be significant,” said Chris Ball, Cooper Tire President—Americas. “We believe everyone deserves to travel life’s journeys with confidence, and Cooper is there at every turn. That is our company purpose, and it is even more important as life has taken unexpected turns for so many this year. We are pleased to help Toys for Tots bring much needed joy to kids this holiday. Santa has his sleigh, but as a tire company, it’s even better for us at Cooper to share our passion for driving by giving toy cars, trucks and buses to children across America this holiday season. Oh what fun!”

Cooper will also collect a variety of toys at its offices, manufacturing plants and technical centers in the U.S., giving employees the opportunity to donate directly. To mark global “Giving Tuesday,” which is December 1, the Cooper Foundation will increase the match for its employee charitable matching gift program from a dollar-for-dollar match to two dollars for every dollar donated by employees who designate gifts to Toys for Tots. The increased match will be in effect for the month of December.

