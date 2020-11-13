 

Arrowhead Presents New Clinical Data on Cardiometabolic Pipeline at AHA 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced positive clinical data from multiple product candidates in its cardiometabolic pipeline at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020.

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead, said: “The data presented at AHA on our cardiometabolic pipeline continue to show strong and consistent response across a range of lipid parameters. There remains significant residual cardiovascular risk despite recent scientific advances, and we believe that our cardiometabolic pipeline has the ability to target new therapeutic targets and address multiple lipid parameters associated with increased cardiovascular risk.”

Copies of the following presentations may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website:

Title: Pharmacodynamic effect of ARO-ANG3, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic targeting hepatic angiopoietin-like protein 3, in patients with hypercholesterolemia
 Authors: Gerald F. Watts, et al.
Session: Advances in Understanding and Treatment of Dyslipidemia and New Therapies for CVD

Title: Pharmacodynamic effect of ARO-APOC3, an investigational hepatocyte-targeted RNA interference therapeutic targeting apolipoprotein C3, in patients with hypertriglyceridemia and multifactorial chylomicronemia
 Authors: Christie Ballantyne, presenting on behalf of Peter Clifton, et al.
Session: Advances in Understanding and Treatment of Dyslipidemia and New Therapies for CVD

Title: Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of Single-Dose AMG 890, a Novel siRNA Targeting Lp(a), in Healthy Subjects and Subjects with Elevated Lp(a)
 Authors: Michael J. Koren, et al.
Session: Advances in Understanding and Treatment of Dyslipidemia and New Therapies for CVD

Arrowhead will also host two key opinion leader (KOL) webinars on November 18, and November 19, 2020 to discuss data from, and the company’s future plans for, its two investigational cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3. The webinars may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

