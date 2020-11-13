 

Urovant Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – UROV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share is fair to Urovant shareholders. On behalf of Urovant shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Urovant shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Urovant Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Urovant merger investigation concerns whether Urovant and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Urovant shareholders; (2) determine whether Sumitovant is underpaying for Urovant; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Urovant shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an Urovant shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Wertpapier


