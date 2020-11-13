 

Inari Medical Announces Presentation of Positive 30-Day Follow-Up Results from First Patients in Real World FLASH Registry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 16:00  |  49   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced follow-up results of the first 230 patients enrolled in its FLASH study.  FLASH is a real world registry to study the FlowTriever system in intermediate- and high-risk pulmonary embolism (“PE”) patients.  The results were strongly positive.  Just one death (0.4%) was reported at 30 days.  By contrast, the national PERT Consortium Quality Database recently showed 30-day mortality rates of 25.9% and 6.1% for high- and intermediate-risk PE patients.  In addition, the FLASH Registry showed a readmission rate of 6.7%, compared to the nearly 25% readmission rate shown in the PERT Database.  Efficacy data were equally compelling, showing normalization or near normalization in a battery of hemodynamic variables like pulmonary artery pressure, RV/LV ratio, and heart rate, as well as dyspnea (shortness of breath) metrics.   

FLASH is a 500-patient prospective, multicenter, single-arm registry evaluating real world patient outcomes after treatment of PE with FlowTriever. Interim data were obtained across 19 US sites, and results were presented virtually by National Principal Investigator, Catalin Toma, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiology at UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute in Pittsburgh, PA at the American Heart Association (“AHA”) Scientific Sessions 2020.

These data follow the presentation of equally compelling acute data from the same patient set delivered two weeks ago at the annual TCT meeting.  The acute results showed, at 48 hours, no deaths, no cardiac injuries, no pulmonary injuries, no procedure-related clinical deteriorations, and no intracranial hemorrhages in this highly compromised PE patient population.  The TCT data also showed clinically and statistically significant improvement in hemodynamic parameters while the patient was still on the table.  Post-procedure median ICU stay was 0 days.  The new FLASH data released at AHA extends the study follow-up period to 30 days and demonstrates the durability of these acute results with continued improvement in outcomes over time.

“FLASH has shown us that PE patients experience symptom relief and improved cardiac function immediately upon removal of significant clot burden.  These outcomes continue to improve over time.  In fact, for a high percentage of these patients, measurements for dyspnea, right heart strain, pulmonary artery pressure and heart rate actually normalized after FlowTriever thrombectomy.  We believe this suggests that removal of large clot burden with the FlowTriever system not only has an important impact acutely, but might have an important positive effect on long term implications of PE, like CTED and CTEPH,” said Dr. Toma.

“With over 60% of patients in FLASH having no contraindication to lytics, the study data suggests that FlowTriever is emerging as a frontline therapy for intermediate and high-risk PE patients, regardless of patient eligibility for other treatment options.  PE care pathways are evolving,” said Thomas Tu, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Inari Medical. “Venous thromboembolism (“VTE”) patients are central to everything that we do at Inari, and we remain committed to advancing the treatment of this disease through clinical research and the continued development of purpose-built devices.”

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com


Inari Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inari Medical Announces Presentation of Positive 30-Day Follow-Up Results from First Patients in Real World FLASH Registry IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million of Common ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Inari Medical Appoints Kevin Strange as VP of Strategy and Business Development and Angela Ahmad as General Counsel
12.11.20
Inari Medical Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
06.11.20
Inari Medical to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
29.10.20
Inari Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.10.20
Inari Medical Announces Presentation of Positive Results from First Patients in Real World FLASH Registry

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.20
1
Inari Medical