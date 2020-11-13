 

MyoKardia Presents Mavacamten Clinical and Non-Clinical Data at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 16:00  |  74   |   |   

ECHO Data from EXPLORER-HCM Show Mavacamten Treatment Improved Cardiac Structure and Mitral Valve Function in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients

Markers of Physical Activity from MAVERICK-HCM Accelerometry Data Correlated with Markers of HCM Severity in Non-Obstructive HCM

Non-Clinical Data Show Mavacamten Surrogate Preserved Cardiac Function in Disease Model, Slowing Progression

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today presented clinical and non-clinical data related to mavacamten, MyoKardia’s investigative therapeutic in late-stage development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020. Three poster presentations were made available detailing exploratory analyses from Myokardia’s Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM study of mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive HCM and from the Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM study of mavacamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, as well as non-clinical results of a mavacamten surrogate compound in a large animal model.

“These data add detail to the emerging picture of mavacamten’s beneficial impact on the HCM heart, including improvements in cardiac pathophysiology, diastolic function and biomarkers of disease progression,” said Jay Edelberg, M.D., Ph.D., MyoKardia’s Chief Medical Officer. “HCM is characterized by the thickening of the heart muscle and constraints on diastolic filling. Having repeatedly demonstrated that mavacamten can have a profound effect on reducing the obstruction of the left ventricular outflow tract in HCM, echocardiography data from our EXPLORER-HCM trial show that in just 30 weeks of treatment, mavacamten is gradually bringing measures of cardiac structure closer to a normal state, improving parameters of diastolic function and reducing biomarkers of disease. We are optimistic that these changes may ultimately point to the benefits of mavacamten treatment in the progression of HCM.”

Mavacamten Favorably Impacts Key Pathophysiologic Processes in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From the EXPLORER-HCM Study

An exploratory analysis from the Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial of mavacamten for the potential treatment of symptomatic, obstructive HCM investigated the changes from baseline to Week 30 on specific measures of the heart’s structure and function using serial echocardiograms (ultrasounds of the heart).

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
MyoKardia Collaborates with the American College of Cardiology and PINNACLE/Veradigm to Launch Patient Registry of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
05.11.20
MyoKardia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.11.20
MyoKardia Announces Awardees of the Second Annual MyoSeeds Research Grants Program
04.11.20
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
02.11.20
MyoKardia Announces Multiple Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the Upcoming American Heart Association’s Annual Scientific Sessions 2020