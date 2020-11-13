Acceleron Presents Preliminary Interim Data from the SPECTRA Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at the 2020 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Initial data from the trial, which is designed to assess resting and exercise hemodynamics and peak oxygen uptake—as recorded by invasive cardiopulmonary exercise testing (iCPET)—show that patients treated with sotatercept experienced substantial improvements in multiple hemodynamic measures as well as in exercise tolerance and exercise capacity. These early outcomes, obtained from the first 10 patients participating in the trial, were shared as part of an Invited Talk entitled, “SPECTRA and Beyond: Signs of Disease Modification?” presented virtually during the American Heart Association (AHA) 2020 Scientific Sessions.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today presented a set of preliminary interim data from the ongoing SPECTRA Phase 2 trial of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Among the largest resting hemodynamic improvements observed were reductions in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR; as measured in dynes-sec/cm5) from a mean of 576 at baseline to 369 at week 24 (35.9% reduction) and mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) as measured in mmHg from 43.4 to 30.6 (29.5% reduction).

“The SPECTRA trial’s innovative design is meant to help us better understand and detect sotatercept’s potential effects on underlying disease pathology,” said Aaron Waxman, M.D., Ph.D.*, Director, Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who delivered the Invited Talk at the AHA. “Despite the limited number of patients evaluated to date, it’s difficult not to be encouraged by the range and extent of positive changes seen in key hemodynamic and exercise capacity measures thus far.”

In this single-arm, open-label multi-center exploratory study, a total of up to 25 patients with advanced PAH (classified as WHO functional class III) on stable combination background therapy are to be treated with an initial cycle of 0.3 mg/kg of sotatercept delivered subcutaneously, followed by subsequent cycles of 0.7 mg/kg of sotatercept through a 24-week treatment period. The protocol includes iCPET at baseline and at week 24 to assess change from in peak oxygen uptake or VO 2 max (the primary endpoint) as well as changes from baseline in a range of secondary endpoints, including mPAP and VO 2 at anaerobic threshold.