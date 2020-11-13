 

Acceleron Presents New Data from the PULSAR Phase 2 Trial, Preclinical Research on Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

13.11.2020, 16:00  |  70   |   |   

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today presented new cardiac and pulmonary function data from the ongoing PULSAR Phase 2 trial of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Echocardiography data obtained during the PULSAR trial and presented virtually during the American Heart Association (AHA) 2020 Scientific Sessions showed that patients on stable background PAH-specific therapies treated with sotatercept experienced improvement in a measure of cardiopulmonary function known as right ventricular-pulmonary arterial (RV-PA) coupling, which represents the match between the output of the RV and the resistance of the pulmonary vasculature. These patients also experienced improvement in RV function. In patients with PAH, RV function deteriorates as a result of the pulmonary vascular remodeling that is a hallmark of the disease.

“Progression of PAH may lead to RV failure, which is ultimately fatal in patients with this disease,” said Dr. Vallerie McLaughlin*, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at the University of Michigan. McLaughlin’s presentation today of the PULSAR echocardiography data received AHA’s “Cardiopulmonary Best Abstract” award.

"The measurement of RV-PA coupling may offer important insights into how the RV is coping with increased pulmonary pressure. Although the assessment of RV-PA coupling noninvasively is a relatively new approach, these data are encouraging, as they demonstrate potential for RV remodeling,” McLaughlin continued. “Taken together with previously reported results of sotatercept’s hemodynamic and functional improvements—as measured by reduced pulmonary vascular resistance and increased six-minute walk distance—these outcomes suggest that sotatercept has the potential to become a paradigm-shifting new treatment option for patients with PAH.”

In the PULSAR Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled study, 106 patients were randomized to receive placebo, 0.3 mg/kg of sotatercept, or 0.7 mg/kg of sotatercept subcutaneously every 21 days in combination with stable background PAH-specific therapies over a 24-week treatment period. The echocardiography results presented are from 94 patients and additional data analyses are ongoing. In addition to RV-PA coupling (measured in 51 patients) and RV function, patients treated with sotatercept experienced improvements in a number of other cardiopulmonary measures, including pulmonary artery systolic pressure and right ventricular fractional area change.

