GTY Technology’s Questica Welcomes Its Newest Client, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

Metropolitan is the largest distributor of treated drinking water in the United States. As a regional wholesaler, Metropolitan provides water to 26 member public agencies for distribution to 19 million residents in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura. Importing water from the Colorado River and Northern California, Metropolitan owns and operates an extensive water system, with four of their treatment plants among the 10 largest water plants in the world.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that its budgeting unit, Questica Inc. (“Questica”), will exclusively provide cloud budgeting software to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (“Metropolitan”).

Metropolitan will use Questica Budget software for financial planning and budgeting, as well as financial modeling and performance reporting. With Questica, change requests can be automated through a defined workflow/approval process in the system. In addition, Questica Performance will enable the District to track and monitor KPIs and explore ways to improve their business processes. Implementing Questica Budget will help Metropolitan meet its mission to provide high-quality water to its member agencies serving nearly 19 million California residents.

“We are excited that Questica’s powerful budgeting and performance solutions will support Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s biennial $3.4 billion budget,” said Craig Ross, president and CEO of Questica. “Questica Budget empowers organizations with the functionality to operate more efficiently and effectively.”

About Questica

For over 20 years, Questica has partnered with public sector organizations to enable data-driven budgeting and decision-making, while increasing data accuracy, productivity and improving stakeholder trust. Organizations across North America are modernizing their business processes using Questica’s budgeting, performance, transparency and engagement software solutions. For more information about Questica, visit questica.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.