 

Data from contemporary registry confirms that four out of five patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction eligible for treatment with FARXIGA

New data from a large, contemporary US hospitalized heart failure (HF) registry confirms that four out of five (81.1%) patients with NYHA class II-IV HF with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D), could be considered as eligible candidates for sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor FARXIGA (dapagliflozin). The analysis, presented today at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, evaluated records of more than 150,000 patients who were hospitalized for HFrEF at over 400 US hospital centers, leveraging data from the AHA’s Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure (GWTG-HF) registry.

FARXIGA is the only SGLT2 inhibitor approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization for HF (hHF) in adults with HFrEF with and without T2D. This indication is based on the positive results from the landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial, which showed FARXIGA, in addition to standard of care, reduced the risk of the composite outcome of CV death or the risk of hHF versus placebo by 26% (absolute risk reduction [ARR] = 5% [event rate/100 patient years: 11.6 vs 15.6, respectively]; p<0.0001) in patients with HFrEF. The clinical characteristics of treatment candidates in the TRANSLATE-HF analysis were comparable to those in the DAPA-HF trial.

Muthiah Vaduganathan, MD, MPH, first author of the study, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and faculty at Harvard Medical School, said: “There is a tremendous unmet need for people living with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. While we’ve seen recent treatment innovation in this space, there remains a gap in its translation to clinical practice. These study results support the use of this treatment in a broad population of these patients and reinforce the urgent need for clinical uptake.”

Leandro Boer, MD, Vice President, US Medical Affairs, CVMD, said: “AstraZeneca is proud to work with the AHA to apply the established scientific evidence of FARXIGA in a real-world clinical setting for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. As an organization, we believe clinical practice must swiftly follow the science to ensure the most innovative treatment advancements are considered for patients. Through this analysis, we’re hopeful that more patients in need may benefit from treatment with FARXIGA.”

