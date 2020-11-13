Ivory Celebrates World Kindness Day Through Initiative Aimed at Spreading Positivity

This year has been especially challenging for both older Americans who have experienced isolation from family and friends due to the pandemic. In celebration of World Kindness Day, Ivory, known for providing a touch of love and kindness, is focused on spreading positivity with the launch of the brand’s Acts of Gentle Kindness initiative.

Ivory partnered with TV personality and mom of three, Catherine (Giudici) Lowe, and the nonprofit organization Cool & Dope's seven-year-old Chief Positivity Creator, Cavanaugh Bell, to support the elderly and make their days brighter with Ivory gentle care packs.

Each Ivory gentle care pack contains an assortment of items such as Ivory Gentle Moisturizing Body Wash and Gentle Deodorant, designed to be gentle on skin through pure ingredients users will love and trust; socks and a cozy blanket to help them stay warm this winter, along with puzzles and brain games to add some fun and entertainment.

Families can create their own Ivory gentle care packs by using the following gifts for inspiration:

Personal care products designed to be gentle on all skin types: Ivory’s moisturizing body wash and Ivory’s gentle deodorant

Fun activities to help pass time: crossword or puzzle books, adult coloring books, or a deck of cards or other small games

Comfort items to help them feel safe and cozy: soft blanket or throw, fuzzy socks or slippers, soft towels or a robe

Special snacks and food for a little treat: homemade baked goods, favorite candy or snacks

Household supplies to help avoid extra trips to the store : toilet paper, hand soap, paper towels, cleaning supplies and sanitizers

Add a personal touch to fill your package with extra love and care: handwritten card or love notes, handmade gifts, artwork drawn by your children or framed photographs

With more than 54 million seniors above the age of 65 living in the U.S.1, COVID-19 has forced many of their family members to end visits to older parents and grandparents, as they are at high risk of contracting the illness. As a result, this has led older Americans to experience feelings of loneliness, which the CDC reports can be detrimental to a person's health2.