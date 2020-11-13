 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 16:20  |  34   |   |   

 

Bid procedure on 17 November 2020, Municipalities and Regions

Bonds:

Fixed-Rate Bonds issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in 2022.

The following issuers are accepted for delivery:

 

 

Borås Stad 		   

 
Göteborgs Stad    
Helsingborgs Stad    
Jönköpings Kommun    
Malmö Stad    
Nacka Kommun    
Region Stockholm    
Stockholms Stad    
Uppsala Kommun    
Vellinge Kommun    
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after 6 November 2020.
Bids:

Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed in writing by a filled-in Bid form by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se.
Bid date:

Tuesday 17 November 2020

Bid time:

1000-1100 hours (CET) on the Bid date

Requested volume: (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 750 +/- 750 million
Highest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount)

The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 1 000 million.

No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 750 million issued by the Stockholms Stad, Region Stockholm or Göteborgs Stad.

For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer.

Lowest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount)

The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code).

Credit rating classes:

The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied.

Class 1: A long-term credit rating of AAA with S&P, Aaa with Moody’s or AAA with Fitch.

Class 2: A long-term credit rating of AA+ with S&P, Aa1 with Moody’s or AA+ with Fitch.

Maturity:

Bonds maturing between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. The year is divided into four quarters and bids are placed for each quarter and Credit Class.

Example: For Credit Class 1 with maturity quarter 2, a bid of SEK 90 million is placed at interest x %.
Expected allocation time:

1130 (CET) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date:

Thursday, 19 November 2020

Delivery of Bonds:

Bonds issued in the PM section:
To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.

Bonds issued in the AM section:
To the Riksbank's account at the Global Custodian State Street:

Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX
Local Settlement Agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)
Local Settlement Agent BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX
Global Custodian's Account Name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST
Global Custodian's Account Number at SEB: 01-100 386 491
Riksbank's Account Name at the Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank's Account Number at the Global Custodian: 0145
PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX

Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P::DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.

Bonds issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):
To the Riksbank's account at Euroclear Bank: 91181.

General terms and conditions

General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of bonds via bid procedures 2020:2, dated 24 April 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 13 November 2020





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS   Bid procedure on 17 November 2020, Municipalities and Regions Bonds: Fixed-Rate Bonds issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in 2022. The following issuers are accepted for delivery:     Borås Stad    Göteborgs …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million of Common ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...