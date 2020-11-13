 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 19 November 2020

Bonds Covered  Bond Nordea Hypotek 5533     (SE0010442731) 2023-09-20
Covered  Bond SEB 576                          (SE0010049841) 2023-12-20
Covered  Bond Stadshypotek 1588          (SE0011063015) 2024-03-01
Covered  Bond Swedbank Hypotek 193  (SE0011089622) 2023-12-20
Covered  Bond Danske Hypotek 2312     (SE0011116474) 2023-12-20
Covered  Bond Lansfors. Hypotek 516    (SE0009190390) 2023-09-20
Covered  Bond SCBC 144                        (SE0011167428) 2023-06-21

 
Bid date Thursday 19 November 2020
Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5533
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 576
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1588
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 193
SEK  300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2312
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 516
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 144

 

Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total

 

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1588
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 193
A maximum of SEK  300 million per bid in issue 2312
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 516
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 144

 

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time No later than 1015 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date Monday 23 November 2020
Delivery of Bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
   
   

Stockholm, 13 November 2020



