CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)





A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1588

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 193

A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2312

A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 516

A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 144







