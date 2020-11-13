Hexagon Composites ASA Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Friday 13 November 2020 in Aalesund, Norway.
All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the extraordinary general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 23 October 2020.
The complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.
For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com
