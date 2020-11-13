 

Hexagon Composites ASA Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 16:15  |  40   |   |   

The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Friday 13 November 2020 in Aalesund, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the extraordinary general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 23 October 2020.

The complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.

 
For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Attachment


Hexagon Composites Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Composites ASA Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Friday 13 November 2020 in Aalesund, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the extraordinary general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million of Common ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Hexagon Purus enters frame agreement with Everfuel, supporting commercialization of zero-emission hydrogen transport in Europe
11.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA postpones Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020
06.11.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
06.11.20
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s development path to zero emissions vehicles (ZEV)
06.11.20
Hexagon Purus to supply composite high-pressure cylinders for the development of the first hydrogen powered commuter train in the U.S.
23.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
23.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
21.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
20.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
15.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
594
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher