 

Apellis Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Largest Retrospective Database Study in Geographic Atrophy (GA) at AAO 2020 Virtual

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020   
  • Verana Health analysis of American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS Registry presented in a late-breaking oral session

  • Real-world clinical data show significant disease progression over a two-year period in more than 69,000 patients with GA, highlighting the urgent need for treatment

  • Patients were nearly three times more likely to develop new onset wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in an eye with GA when wet AMD had already been detected in the contralateral eye

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced findings from the largest retrospective database study in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The analysis of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) IRIS (Intelligent Research in Sight) Registry, the nation's first comprehensive clinical registry for eye disease, was conducted in partnership with Verana Health, the world’s leading data analysis group in retinal diseases. The study highlights the significant impact of GA progression on vision, underscoring the high unmet need for GA treatment in clinical practice. The data were presented today in a late-breaking oral session as part of the Retina Subspecialty Day at AAO 2020 Virtual.

The retrospective study included more than 69,000 patients diagnosed with GA and analyzed changes in visual acuity and disease progression for over two years, as well as the occurrence of concurrent wet AMD. GA is a complement-driven eye disease1,2 that can lead to significant vision loss and affects approximately five million people around the world.3,4  

“There is no approved therapy for GA and with new agents under development, it is essential to have a detailed understanding of disease progression in real-world clinical practice,” said Ehsan Rahimy, M.D., lead study author and surgical and medical vitreoretinal specialist at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation. “The data show that GA patients at their first encounter have useful vision that may be preserved if an effective treatment were available. The progressive loss of visual acuity observed in this study over a two-year period underscores the urgent need for a therapy to slow disease progression.” 

