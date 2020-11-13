U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics (the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Reading, and Chief Financial Officer, Carey Hendrickson, will participate at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of the presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.