Gunvor Successfully Closes USD 1.225 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or the "Group") has signed

a USD 1.225 billion revolving credit facility ("RCF" or "Facility") in favour of

Gunvor International B.V. and Gunvor SA. Initially launched at USD 1 billion,

the Facility received strong support from Gunvor's banking partners and showed

substantial over-subscription of 22.5%.



"The strong, continued support Gunvor has seen from our banking partners

underscores their confidence in our business model, as well as our position as a

top energy trader," said Gunvor Group CFO Muriel Schwab. "Established trading

companies with robust risk management and corporate governance have benefited

during this tumultuous year. Prudent trading amidst the volatility and a

consistent underlying business have further reinforced Gunvor's ability to

deliver a strong performance. For us, this translates into continued solid

access to unsecured sources of funding and a positive outlook."





The Facility will be used for general corporate purposes, including therefinancing of the USD 1.165 billion 364-day tranche of the 2018 EuropeanRevolving Credit Facilities Agreement and the USD 195 million 3-year tranche ofthe 2017 European Revolving Credit Facilities Agreement, both amended inNovember 2019.The Facility consists of two tranches, available to Gunvor International B.V.and Gunvor SA:- Tranche A : USD 1.005 billion 364-day Revolving Credit Facility with three364-day extension options- Tranche B : USD 220 million 3-year Revolving Credit Facility with one 364-dayextension optionThe Facility has USD 150 million accordion option.The Facility complements the existing USD 330 million 3-year tranche of the 2018European Revolving Credit Facilities Agreement.The Group maintains about USD 17 billion in financing lines, with mainfacilities that include Gunvor Singapore's USD 550 million revolving creditfacility and Gunvor USA's USD 1.1 billion borrowing base. The Group has furtherdiversified its financing into areas such as sustainability-linked facilities, afirst for the physical energy trading industry.Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank,Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd., ING Bank N.V., Natixis, Société Générale, UBSSwitzerland AG and UniCredit Bank AG (together the "Bookrunning Mandated LeadArrangers") were mandated to arrange the Facility. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.,Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, ING Bank N.V., Natixis, SociétéGénérale and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Active Bookrunners while Credit Suisse(Switzerland) Ltd is Facility and Swingline Agent.Emirates NBD PJSC joined as Senior Mandated Lead Arranger.Citigroup Global markets Limited, DZ Bank AG, Mizuho Bank Ltd joined as MandatedLead Arrangers.APICORP, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Commerzbank, DBS Bank, ICBC, MUFG andSumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited joined as Lead Arrangers.Mashreqbank, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, ABN AMRO, Arab Bank (Switzerland)Ltd, Bank ABC, Banque de Commerce et de Placements, Erste Bank AG, Habib Bank AGand KfW-IPEX joined as Arrangers.Garanti Bank International and UBAF joined as Participants.About Gunvor GroupGunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities tradinghouses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficientlymove physical energy from where they it is sourced to where it is are demandedmost. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,pipelines, storage and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable valueacross the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Groupgenerated USD 75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group'smain trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston and London, with anetwork of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around theglobe.More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com.