CENTOGENE Announces Nomination of Jonathan Sheldon to Supervisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the nomination of Dr. Jonathan G. Sheldon as a member of the Supervisory Board, which will be proposed to the shareholders at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Dr. Sheldon will also serve with immediate effect as a member ad interim of the Company’s Supervisory Board.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Jonathan G. Sheldon as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Jonathan has been instrumental in building QIAGEN’s leading data interpretation offerings for scientific and clinical decision support. We look forward to benefiting from his contributions as we advance the use of CENTOGENE’s data repositories, which we believe to be by far the most comprehensive collection of such data in rare diseases," stated Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CENTOGENE.

Dr. Sheldon serves as Senior Vice President of the Digital Insights Business Area at QIAGEN N.V. (Nasdaq: QGEN; Frankfurt: QIA), a leading provider of molecular sample and assay technologies. Since 2018, he led QIAGEN’s Digital Insights global business. Prior to this, Jonathan served as Global Vice President at Oracle Health Sciences from 2010-2017.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 570,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of August 31, 2020.