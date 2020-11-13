 

DGAP-Adhoc Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM corrects guidance due to COVID-19 and expects a single-digit percentage decline in revenue compared to 2019 (pro forma). Preliminary figures 9M 2020 continue to show a margin of above 20% with revenue of € 33.9m

Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
Frankfurt/Main, November 13th, 2020. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM Group") no longer considers it more likely than not that it will achieve the previously communicated guidance of a mid-single-digit percentage growth in relation to pro forma revenue in 2019 of € 54.3 million, without the inclusion of new acquisitions. Instead, BCM Group is currently forecasting a single-digit percentage revenue decline for fiscal year 2020 compared to the previous year 2019 (on a pro forma basis).

The assumptions underlying the previous guidance of a rapid stabilization of customer enquiries in the segment Security Technologies have not yet adequately occured. This results from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated renewed international lockdown restrictions such as travel and contact bans. Therefore, despite a significant increase in order intake in Q3 as compared to Q2 2020, BCM Group no longer expects to be able to realize sufficient catch-up effects in the Security Technologies segment in the remaining fiscal year. Even the strong performance of the Environmental Technologies segment, which stands significantly above the prior-year period 9M 2019 with +17.3% revenue growth in combination with a massive increase in order intake, will not be sufficient to compensate for the shifts in the Security Technologies segment.

